SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Keeping COVID-19 cases down is a top priority at colleges and universities around the country, including western Massachusetts.
At Springfield College, it’s been a year of trying to keep students safe, as the threat of COVID-19 has remained steady and one way they've done that is through contact tracing.
“We know COVID isn’t just going to magically go away, so it is a hard job, but I think we are doing is the best we absolute can,” said Christine Johnston with Springfield College.
Johnston is the assistant director of drug and alcohol education at Springfield College, but she was given the responsibility to oversee contact tracing when COVID-19 hit.
“We have made the commitment to do our own contact tracing here at the institution. We work really closely with the Springfield Department of Public Health,” Johnston noted.
What makes their contact tracing unique is that a major portion of the program is run by students.
“We have about a dozen undergraduate students and a graduate student who are here every single day making calls,” Johnston explained.
One of those students is April Phelps. She told Western Mass News that being a part of this student-run program has helped her prepare for her future.
“As a part of the physician assistant program as my major, this is allowing me a different view to the virus world,” Phelps said.
She also believes their work is having a large effect on students impacted by COVID-19.
“It’s peer-to-peer instead of adult-to-peer. It allows them to ask more questions as opposed to just being told you’re going into isolation for the next two weeks,” Phelps added.
With everyone’s goal to stay in school and not be sent home, they’ve had the chance to help keep numbers in the school low.
“It is really helping us stay open especially the spring semester,” Johnston said.
Phelps said, “I mean, it’s been great this past year, but hopefully, we’re not doing it again next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.