EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Easthampton has extended the closure of city buildings to the public until March, marking almost a full year since they first closed. But while the mayor's order includes school buildings, officials are now working on plans they hope will get students into classrooms earlier than that.
Although city buildings are closed to the public until at least March 1, city officials said this doesn't mean students will be out of the classroom until then.
"The public was alarmed because they heard about the order, but that truly is just an extension of her original order," said Easthampton School Committee member Laurie Garcia.
The city of Easthampton extended an order that closed all city buildings to the public. The order was first put into place last March, and on Wednesday, the order was extended until March of 2021.
"After looking at public health projection of cases, the delay of getting tested, and that in hearing that our local hospitals are getting close to being overwhelmed, was a grave concern of mine," said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
While city buildings will remain inaccessible to city residents, Garcia told Western Mass News it doesn't mean that the school buildings will be closed to students for several more months.
"We hope to get students back in-person, in a hybrid model as soon as possible that would be, and that would be a phased-in opening," Garcia explained.
She said special populations of students are in-person learning since October. But before Thanksgiving, those students went back to remote learning. The remainder of the school population has been in a full remote-learning model for the entire school year so far due to HVAC concerns in some buildings.
"Our elementary schools are more than 100-years-old," Garcia noted.
LaChapelle told Western Mass News Easthampton High School has the best air circulation, and there are plans to get all students back into classrooms in a hybrid model, all in one building.
"We have the ability once the health metrics are going the right way, are down to have students in-person," she explained. "Easthampton High School could be used, for all grades and special populations."
There is a scheduled Easthampton School Committee meeting this upcoming Tuesday, December 8, to discuss sports and when those special populations of kids who were already learning in-person can return.
