AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring weekend at UMass Amherst officially begins Thursday night.
Police have been cracking down ever since the Blarney Blowout in 2014 that resulted in over 50 students arrested and officers injured.
Some students on-campus at UMass were still in middle school when Blarney Blowout happened back in 2014 and now, they told us things have really calmed down, but police are still increasing patrols.
"The Blarney Blowout, I haven’t heard it called like that in a long time," said UMass senior Brandon Estrada.
Some told Western Mass News a lot has changed in six years since the UMass Amherst Blarney Blowout that led to riots, forcing police to use pepper spray on students.
"I think it’s gonna be more chill compared to what happened in 2014...I think people are just gonna take it easy and go to Meek Mill concert," said UMass senior Joshua Brown.
UMass senior Gabriel Feingold added, "Students still find ways to have fun, but definitely not in the past, like it was a little out of control."
The weekend signals the last full weekend before spring break. Grammy nominated rapper Meek Mill is performing a concert on Saturday, but some said things are going to be relatively calm this year.
"They put cops at every entrance of Townhouses, usual spots that people congregate, and it doesn’t really amount to anything. You just end up hopping from place to place and then you end up at the bars pretty much," Estrada said.
Amherst Police Captain Gabriel Ting told Western Mass News there haven't been issues the last few years, but this weekend will still be well covered.
"Traditionally, this has been a very busy weekend for us and we do have extra patrols that are going to be throughout town, throughout the hot spots in town. We invite mutual aide partners to make sure that the areas are covered," Ting added.
Some students said it's not hard to stay out of trouble.
"Be cool, don’t do anything stupid, and you’ll be good to go," Brown said.
As of tonight at 8 p.m., UMass students are not allowed to have any guests who do not go to UMass in any of the residence halls until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.