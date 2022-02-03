CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday night, the Chicopee School Committee voted 11-1 to change a portion of the committee's cell phone policy. The vote now gives principals discretion to change the cell phone policy at their school, specifically during lunch period.
This step had to be made to allow the Chicopee High School principal to implement her pilot program, using Yondr pouches for student's cell phone policy. Although this policy change also gives discretion to the Chicopee Comprehensive High School principal, we are told by school officials that they will not be making any changes as of right now.
However, for Chicopee High School students, this vote brings them one step closer to having their phones locked away in the Yondr pouches.
"I get it, during class, but I feel like during the breaks, we should at least have some sort of time to use them throughout the day,” said Chicopee High junior Deven Macy.
Chicopee High junior Emily Concepcion added, “Now, the principal previously told us she hopes to start this pilot program in March.”
When we spoke to the principal on Thursday, she said she plans to start talking to parents and students about the program.
