WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Public Schools announced, on Friday, a schedule rephrased hybrid school model to get kids back in the classroom. This announcement comes as Governor Charlie Baker is pushing for all Bay State public schools to have in-person learning.
Phasing kids back into the classroom is projected to happen this month and next month. But if students want to stay remote, they have the option to do so.
“I would go back, but I am not going to because we have to sit in a classroom for six hours, and I don’t want to do that," said sixth-grader Aubrey Cavanaugh.
Aubrey told Western Mass News that she is not in favor of the district’s hybrid learning model, where she would have to stay in one classroom all day long and eat lunch in there too. She told us she wants to stay remote because she does not want to risk catching the coronavirus.
“I feel like it’s a risk, and I don’t want to bring it home to my family," she added.
Aubrey’s mother, Tara, said she isn't the one who is making her daughter stay home.
"My view on it is, I allowed both of my kids to decide for themselves," she explained. "Kind of, weighing out both options.”
The hybrid learning model started with high needs students. Students returned to class on Thursday. Then early childhood to second grade will return on Nov. 23, in two different cohorts.
Third through fifth grade and sixth and ninth grade return towards the end of the month. Seventh and eighth grade and tenth through twelfth grade can return to class in December.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said they want kids to hit the books in-person.
“We want kids back in the schools, and we put a ton of time into making sure it's done safely in the past four months," he explained.
Students can remain fully remote if their family notifies their principal. The mayor said he understands not everyone will be happy with this decision.
“I did not think everyone would be happy with this," he noted. "No matter what we do, I think, no matter what side, there will be some that are upset.”
Reichelt also said they do have a plan in place to go remote again if there is a spread of coronavirus in the classrooms. But, they would eventually return to their hybrid model once again.
