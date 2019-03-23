SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of students from across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont competed in the first Robotics Competition at Western New England University Saturday.
Thirty teams competed at the university.
Students demonstrated their math, science, and technology skills.
Saturday's game is Destination Deep Space.
The team's mission is to collect samples on Planet Primeus, battling through weather and terrain issues.
This competition gives teams an opportunity to win regional recognition for design, sportsmanship, teamwork, and more to advance the championship competition.
The matches began at 11 Saturday morning.
Those who were unable to attend today's event have another opportunity tomorrow.
