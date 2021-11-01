HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following the tragic death of an eighth-grade student in Holyoke and due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, her school has put a pause on in-person learning to get hundreds of students and staff back in the building safely.
Holyoke Community Charter School has been given approval for remote learning this week by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Now, they’re preparing to get 800 students and staff tested for COVID-19 to ensure a safe return to in-person learning.
“We’re trying to provide ample time, ample locations, but we need to make sure that everybody gets tested,” said Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy.
Murphy told Western Mass News he’s working with the board of health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide COVID-19 testing options for students and staff at Holyoke Community Charter School.
“This is obviously not a city school, so we have a little less authority in that aspect, but we are working with the director, they have worked with those state agencies,” Murphy explained.
After eighth grader Gigi Rodriguez died just over a week ago from COVID-19 complications and with over 20 students and staff testing positive in the past week, the school is closed through Friday, November 5. A negative PCR test is required in order to return to the building on November 8.
The city of Holyoke has free testing at three locations - Holyoke Community College, the Holyoke Health Center, and the War Memorial - in addition to Walgreens, CVS, and urgent care offices.
As for the free test centers in the city, Holyoke Community College is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Holyoke Health Center will offer testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The War Memorial is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
Murphy said there will be extra hands-on-deck to help with testing.
“Tomorrow, they’re expecting a pretty significant rush. I’ve worked with the police department, they’re going to try to have ample police patrols to try to move the traffic along,” Murphy explained.
We reached out to school officials, who provided Western Mass News with drive-thru testing information for Tuesday. You can call (413) 420-2200 to pre-register for an appointment at the Holyoke Health Center and then send in results to the school nurse.
However, Murphy is not rushing students back into school if results come back positive.
“If it’s a choice between a week later of learning or a healthy environment, I’m gonna take the healthy environment and will learn a week later,” Murphy said.
If students test positive or do not submit proof of a negative PCR test, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to the charter school.
