CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Chicopee School Committee will discuss a plan to tackle cell phone distractions in the classroom.
If approved, Chicopee High will be the first school in western Massachusetts to lock away cell phones during the school day, and the topic has the whole community buzzing.
The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Up for consideration – locking up students' cell phones in magnetic pouches during the school day.
Western Mass News spoke with students, parents, and one school committee member to get their thoughts.
“I understand the concern for the cell phones because they are an issue,“ said Chicopee High School junior Dimonie Bermudez.
“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” parent Jennifer Picard added.
When teachers at Chicopee High School urged the administration to do something about the distraction of cell phones in the classroom following the return to in-person learning, principal Carol Kruser reached out to Yondr, a company that makes magnetic locking cell phone pouches to keep students phones off and learning on during the school day.
“I think that it’s time for us to take a stand,” said Chicopee Representative Tim Wagner. “We have to do something.”
School committee member Tim Wagner graduated from Chicopee High in 2021, and he told Western Mass News that he saw the effects of cell phones firsthand.
“I am going to state, first of all, that I was on my phone a lot during class, whether it was texting or listening to music,” said Representative Wagner. “I’m not afraid to state that I was part of the issue.”
We asked current students what they thought.
“It can get a little disrespectful,” said Omar Alberto Quinones Cappa.
“There’s so many things that can possibly go wrong,” Bermudez said.
“The first thing that comes up when you Google Yondr pouches is how to open them,” said freshman Madison Mahar.
“There's, like, over 1,000 kids in our school, so we have to wait until the end of the day to get our phone? It just seems unnecessary,” added freshman Joelly Montanez.
Even if he could keep his phone with him, one junior told Western Mass News if there was an emergency:
“If i couldn’t call my mom, I’d be scared. I’m going to be so honest,” Bermudez told us.
Joelly Montanez talked about the impact locking up phones could have on mental health.
“I deal with really bad mental health issues and sometimes I need to talk to my therapist and get help,” Montanez said. “It’s hard for me to come to school and sometimes I text her to relax.”
As for Wagner, in the middle of a pandemic, after remote learning was the norm, he said that it is time for something to change.
“Certainly, the use of cell phones during school, whether you’re in the building or out, was bound to be an issue when you send students home and give them a laptop to attend their classes on,” he said.
The public is encouraged to share their thoughts about the cell phone proposal at the school committee meeting Wednesday night. Whatever happens could pave the way for this to begin as soon as next month.
