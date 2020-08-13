(WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents and teachers are still trying to navigate what school will look like this year.
However, what about the students? What do they think about heading back to the classroom?
"I wish I was at school right now," said Colten Laplante.
J.J. Butterworth added, "I'm excited to see my new teachers."
Western Mass News sat down with three elementary school students and the consensus is all the same - they would rather be back in school.
"I'm excited to see all my friends and stuff and see the new teachers and show off my new backpack," said Harper Butterworth.
Although the excitement now comes with restrictions, it's something third grader Colten Laplante understands.
"At lunch, we'll have to stay six feet away, but it's actually going to be pretty hard because Miles and I usually sit like one foot away," Laplante said.
Between social distancing and masks at Heritage School in Charlton, Laplante said it will be tough.
"'Cuz when I wear it on my nose, I can't even see. My eyes get all fogged up, which is why I wear it like this, but in school, I'll wear it like that," Laplante added.
In Chicopee, Harper and J.J. Butterworth, second graders, explained their schooling-at-home experience.
"...Was really boring. We were on iPads and stuff every single day," Harper Butterworth said.
The technology also didn't always work.
"Everyone kept on glitching and stuff, so it was hard to listen to teachers and some of their connection was bad, so they kept disappearing," Harper Butterworth noted.
Laplante added, "I would rather just be back in school."
It's a seemingly ever-changing situation that many kids are working through the best they can.
"I wish the COVID-19 was not even born," Laplante said.
Western Mass News is Your School Authority. We'll work to answer your questions and concerns about the upcoming school year.
Call our newsroom at (413) 846-0200 or CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.