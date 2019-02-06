SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Binge watching television is the quickest way to get through multiple seasons of your new favorite show, but what is that doing to your health?
“I actually love binge watching, even though I know it's not good for me," said Wahjerjay Blango.
No matter which platform you use to binge watch a show, it can be all you can talk about, all you can think about, and all you want to do.
It can be hard to walk away from a series that captivates you, but all that time and attention could be effecting your health.
It's something Mary Paquette, the director of health services at American International College is concerned about.
“None of that sedentary lifestyle type of thing is good for your body, but the other part is when people are sitting there, they are usually having snack and what kind of snacks are they eating?" Paquette said.
A recent study conducted by the University of Washington focused on the viewing habits of more than 80,000 women from ages 25 to 42 for two decades.
Researchers discovered sitting in front of the TV for an hour or two can increase the risk of bowel cancer in the young adults. Of those women, 118 developed colon or rectum cancer before the age of 50.
Watching TV for more than two hours can increase your risk to 70 percent.
“Even people who exercise and have low BMI, meaning they're not obese, were included and still have the same statistic for colorectal cancer if they watch TV for one or two hours a night. It is some new data that will cause a little bit of a stir that has us looking at it a little more closely," Paquette noted.
Professionals said that if you want to watch TV while you’re working on the treadmill or the elliptical, that’s totally fine to do as long as you’re moving and not just sitting still.
Students at AIC told Western Mass News that they binge watch more than they should and they never feel good about themselves afterwards.
“I feel terrible about myself. I feel like I haven’t really accomplished anything. When you look at it, it's kind of a waste of a day," said Justin Lewis.
Paquette said that balance is always the key to avoid health issues.
"So even if your're watching TV, get up every commercial and walk around get your blood flowing and get healthier," Paquette said.
