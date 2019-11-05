SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most of us have seen 'those' houses already decorated for the holidays, but new research reports don't criticize, those homeowners may be on to something.
A new study finds that for many, the earlier you put up your Christmas decorations, the happier you'll be.
Travel around western Massachusetts and there are homes already decked out for Christmas.
"If someone wants to hang their decorations for Christmas, I'm all for it," said Angela Hill.
Holiday shopping with her niece, Ava Kearney, Hill told Western Mass News that her decorations are going up this week.
"I live in the Berkshires, so the first snowfall is when I start to put up decorations. That's pretty early for us. I think it's actually going to snow this week, so I'll be ready," Hill explained.
A new study published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology said putting up decorations early, in general, makes people happy.
"Why not, if it makes you happy. I think for a lot of people, the holidays evoke lots of positive feelings, lots of positive memories of simpler times, family times and celebrations," said Dr. Stuart Anfang with Baystate Medical Center.
However, Anfang wonders: is it simply the act of putting them up, or something more?
"Probably more likely there's something about the person already who puts out the decorations earlier that is more happy and more social and into the holiday spirit," Anfang explained.
Researchers also said decorating outside sends a public signal that the homeowners are open to socializing.
"It’s a very external thing, right. I mean, you expect people to notice it," Anfang noted.
Anfang said it's called social signaling.
"So probably it’s fair to say that the people who do that in general are looking for human interaction around that, some relatedness," Anfang added.
However, he said, there is no room for holiday decorating shaming.
"If it doesn't work for someone, it doesn't mean that person is a grinch and it doesn't mean that something's wrong with that person. We're all different in terms of how these things evoke for us," Anfang explained.
For Kearney, bring it on.
"Yeah, because it’s close to the holidays and joy and everyone's thankful and they get presents," Kearney said.
The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, also found that those who get into the holiday spirit early tend to live more joyous and healthier lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.