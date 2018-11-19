(WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the cold temperatures, 116 million Americans are expected to shop on Black Friday. That's according to the National Retail federation.
However, one financial watchdog group said that better deals may be had on many items right now.
Black Friday is usually associated with getting the best deals, but the folks at WalletHub said to hold on a minute. Some items may actually be more expensive on Black Friday.
Retailers and deal seekers across the country are getting ready for the big game of shopping: Black Friday.
"I will be doing some Black Friday shopping. Yes I will be," said Joshua Wielgosz of Holyoke.
Dave Wielgosz of Holyoke added, "I don't wanna go, but I think i'm going to be dragged into, but I'll make the best of it."
It's all about the Black Friday bargains for brothers Joshua and Dave Wielgosz of Holyoke.
According to WalletHub, Black Friday has evolved into a great deal over the years.
Researchers there said that this year, the best stores for Black Friday shopping are Belk, JCPenney, and Texas-based Stage, offering an average discount of at least 62 percent.
Here's a look at some of the average discounts for this year's Black Friday, according to WalletHub.
JCPenney
65.1%
Kohl's
60.8%
New York and Company
54.5%
Payless ShoeSource
50.3%
Dick's Sporting Goods
49.9%
Macy's
48.7%
Sears
42.9%
Kmart
37.9%
Target
34.8%
Staples
32.0%
BJ's
31.0%
Walmart
29.9%
Best Buy
28.7%
Costco
25.1%
Interestingly, they said that more than 10 percent of items will be more expensive on Black Friday then they are on Amazon right now.
Biggest values to shop for on Black Friday? WalletHub's pick is jewelry, followed by books, movies, and music.
On the flip side, computers and phones are expected to be the least rewarding deals.
If it's gift cards you seek, WalletHub said Disney, iTunes, and Visa are the best this holiday season.
After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping.
The company's shopping survey found 51 percent of consumers don't think Black Friday offers the best bargains, but that won't stop hardcore traditionalists like Sean Buxton of Chicopee, who said it's all about strategy.
"We usually go to the mall right around midnight because that's where some of the crazier deals are then we go to the less crazy stores in the morning," Buxton noted.
Buxton will not be alone. The National Retail Federation estimates about 164 million people will go shopping Thanksgiving day through cyber Monday.
What's your shopping budget? WalletHub said that 35 percent of us will spend more than $500 on gifts. That's up from 33 percent last year.
