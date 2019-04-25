SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People who vape may be breathing in different types of fungus and bacteria.
A new study out of Harvard found many vape products show signs of what researchers call e-bugs.
The study looked at 75 popular e-cigarette products: single use cartridges and e-liquids, or refillable.
Researchers found that 27 percent contained traces of bacteria and 81 percent contained traces of fungus, what they’re calling e-bugs.
Researchers noted that exposure to these microbial toxins is associated with a myriad of health problems in humans, including asthma, reduced lung function, and inflammation.
"I believe it, i believe it," said Koby Ouimette.
Ouimette vapes a couple of times a day. This study won't change that.
"It doesn't really gross me out, but I'll still do it," Ouimette added.
Drew from Chicopee told Western Mass News that the study confirmed why he doesn't vape.
"Anything that has chemicals going through it gives it fungus and bacteria in it if you don't clean it out properly," Drew noted.
At Western Mass Hydroponics in Springfield, a different view.
"It's natural, it happens to every vape pen, every person," said Kayla Koe.
Koe said that it's widely known that if you don't clean your devices, bacteria will build up.
"Bacteria is everywhere, so staying clean and being diligent about how sterile you're keeping your vape pen because it's going in your mouth is necessary. Just wipe out the inside," Koe said.
The CDC said some 10 million Americans vape.
Koe said they welcome the new Harvard study as a reminder for people to clean their devices.
"It would make a difference, it would make people aware as to what people are putting in their bodies and how to keep it clean and what contaminants can get into their bodies," Koe explained.
Researchers are narrowing down exact sources of contamination,
Koe, meantime, said devices should be cleaned at least twice a week.
Researchers said that the cotton wicks used in e-cigarette cartridges may be one potential source of contamination. They also urge the new findings be considered when developing regulatory policies for e-cigarettes.
The study can be found in the publication: Environmental Health Perspectives.
