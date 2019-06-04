WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When it comes to cholesterol, chicken and other white meat may be as bad as red meat.
That's according to a new study out Tuesday that has a whole lot of people rethinking what's for dinner tonight.
Those who cut back on red meat in favor of poultry or other white meat may be able to put steak back on the menu.
"Well, it's an interesting study that definitely makes you perk up," said Big Y registered dietitian Carrie Taylor.
New research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming high levels of red meat or white poultry had the identical effect on cholesterol levels.
While this may make good water cooler talk, Taylor said it's really nothing new.
"So saying that white isn't better then red meat isn't necessarily surprising to dietitians. It is reinforcement that you need to choose a variety of protein sources from animals whether it's fish, chicken, beef, or pork," Taylor explained.
In the study, groups ate one of three diets: one month eating lean beef, the next lean cuts of chicken or turkey, and finally, a month of plant based protein.
Each group tried each diet. Researchers found that plant proteins recorded the healthiest for cholesterol.
"It may be confusing on the receiving end, but it reinforces what we know as dietitians that you need that variety and that plant-based eating has so much abundance for health that you should start shifting in that direction," said Taylor.
Researchers said the findings will help people trying bring down high levels of LDL cholesterol.
"If we aren't incorporating a lot of plant-based proteins, let's do at least one meal per week whether it be dried beans, lentils, or alternative burgers, so you're more aware through the week," Taylor added.
The biggest takeaway: researchers said no matter the protein source, make it lean and watch out for saturated fat when it comes to red or white meat.
While this study focused on saturated fats, researchers point out that other risk factors of heart disease have to be taken into consideration, including extra body weight and inactivity.
