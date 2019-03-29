SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has something to be proud of. A recent study has named the Commonwealth as one of the state's with the safest roads.
24/7 Wall Street, the creators of a new study, report that Massachusetts has some of the safest roadways in the country. In fact, they said that we're only trailing New York.
The study using data like fatalities per 100,000 residents to get their results. Also, they looked at whether or not those in the car are wearing seat belts or drunk.
In 2018, there were 357 traffic related fatalities. That was 19th fewest in the country. About 27 percent of driving fatalities were alcohol related, ranking as 10th fewest.
In 44 percent of traffic fatalities, the person who died wasn't wearing a seat belt. That's the 22nd fewest.
The Commonwealth also registered the least number of rural road fatalities in the country.
Put all this together and Massachusetts ranked number 2 overall.
24/7 Wall Street explained that the states with the safest roads are:
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- New Jersey
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Maryland
- Illinois
- Hawaii
- Connecticut
According to the study, our roads do appear to be safer than other states, but there is one problem that drivers tell us they can't seem to dodge.
"The road conditions...actually, they suck," said driver Brianna Mattson.
Carissa Sokolowski added, "They're bad, the potholes are bad."
"If you're going any speed, you're out of luck because that really does a number on ya," noted Cecile Girard.
Safe roads, but maybe not smooth ones.
The 10 state with the most dangerous roads, according to 24/7 Wall Street, are:
- Mississippi
- South Carolina
- Alabama
- Wyoming
- New Mexico
- Montana
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
For more information the 24/7 Wall Street report, CLICK HERE.
