SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An eye-opening new study out of Harvard predicts nearly half of the U.S. population will be obese by 2030 with a quarter of that group expected to be severely obese.
The results show that severe obesity will be more common in women, non-Hispanic, black adults and in people with annual incomes below $50,000 per year.
Research published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates in the next ten years, 29 states will have obesity rates close to 60 percent and even the ones with the lowest BMI indexes will be approaching 40 percent.
"Researchers looked at the past obesity trends and really what they're seeing is that in 2030, one in two individuals will be considered obese and one in four individuals will be severely obese," said Big Y registered dietitian Andrea Luttrell.
Even more startling, the study indicates severe obesity will be more common among low-income adults and it's alarming for Luttrell, who told Western Mass News Americans can start making small and affordable changes.
"Making sure you're having snacks in the middle and you're not overly hungry, that's when you tend to overeat and indulge in maybe the fast foods," Luttrell added.
Snacks like apple chips and nuts, which range from about $4 to $7 compared to a fast mood meal at the same price, Luttrell said choosing snacks with fiber will keep you full longer between lunch and dinner where she recommends following this example.
"Filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables, then having lean protein, whole grain, and a dairy on the side," Luttrell explained.
Carrie Taylor is also a Big Y registered dietitian, who focuses on exercise science. She said not only does exercise burn calories, but it can improve other aspects contributing to weight gain.
"Exercise as stress management can affect the types of foods that you're choosing," Taylor said.
Plus - it's free.
"To be active, it doesn't mean you have to sign-up for a gym membership. It could be something as simple as dancing everyday in the house not going to a formal class - going for walks after dinner with a friend or spouse, doing something you really enjoy because you'll be inclined to keep it going long term," Taylor explained.
Also, make sure you're getting enough sleep.
"If you don't get enough sleep, it can affect your hormones, which can cause a shift in the types of foods you choose, so you'd be more apt to choosing higher sugar foods, more fried foods," Taylor added.
According to the research, Massachusetts is one of five states projected to have the lowest obesity rates by 2030, with Oklahoma having the highest, but with obesity on the rise, both Taylor and Luttrell recommend everyone look at their current lifestyle routines.
"Take a look at what you're eating and take an inventory where can you make changes," Luttrell added.
Shoppers and community members can get more nutrition information from Big Y and communicate with a dietitian if they're interested.
