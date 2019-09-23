SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Its the first day of Fall which means the flu season is just around the corner.
If you're someone who keeps the hand sanitizer close by this time of year, hoping to stop the spread of the flu, here's some advice on how to make hand sanitizer the most effective.
Have you ever gone to put on hand sanitizer, and wondered if it was working?
Well, a new study by the American Society of Microbiology shows that quickly smearing an ethanol-based sanitizer on your hands probably won't kill all the cold and flu bugs and they said that's because your fingers are still wet with mucus.
Dr. John Kelley is a pediatrician at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow and sees hundreds of patients every flu season.
Dr. Kelley told Western Mass News that hand sanitizer alone isn't enough to beat the flu.
"Its better than nothing but the best thing is to wash your hands," Dr. Kelly said.
The study said that on average people are only washing their hands for 11 seconds a time frame too short to kill the needed germs.
"That's been clearly shown people don't wash their hands nearly long enough. I think hand sanitizer is the last resort if its the only thing available to you. The best thing is to wash your hands for 30 seconds under running water," Dr. Kelley explained.
The study found better results when the sanitizer was allowed to dry for at least four minutes, but the Centers for Disease Control said hand-washing is the best way to stop the spread of the virus.
"I think the take-home from that study number one don't sneeze into your hand! If you have to sneeze into your elbow, but if you sneeze into your hand then you gotta wash your hands and if it's wet you can't use a hand sanitizer because it's not going to work very well," Dr. Kelley said.
