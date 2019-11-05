EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At a young age, children are learning how to operate and entertain themselves using a cell phone, tablet, or simply watching television.

However, what is that doing to your child's brain?

An alarming new study shows the potential damaging effects screen time can have on young children.

It's becoming more and more common to see children using a smart phone or tablet at the dinner table or even driving in the car, but what exactly is that doing to your child's brain?

“It's readily available. It keeps kids quiet. I see it a lot in my office and when I’m out and about doing normal things throughout the day," said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.

It may keep the kids quiet and out of your hair, but a new study released this week by the American Medical Association journal JAMA Pediatrics shows the impact screen time has on a young child's brain development.

The study checked out the brains of 47 children, ages three to five years, who have not started school yet.

The research revealed that children who use more than one hour of screen time have lower levels of development in their brains white matter.

“So when the white matter laid down and how the brain communicates with different parts, screen time might not be an active enough activity to have the best wiring you could possibly have. At least that’s what the research is inkling toward, but it's still preliminary," Kelley explained.

Kelley told Western Mass News that the first five years of a child's life are critical to their development and behavior skills and the study suggests screen time can take away from that learning time.

“That’s when everything is happening, that is from cognitive abilities, to speech, to personal interaction, how to play in the sandbox with everyone and for children to learn how to do those activities." Kelley noted.

Kelley said the devices serve as more of a distraction to children. They aren't getting the one-on-one time and the direct response from human interaction, so he said it's important for parents to step up and monitor screen time.

“Over 18 months of age, the recommendation is one hour of unsupervised screen time, but you should be picking the program children are watching and the point after two, if you’re sitting there watching the show, you’re talking about what they are seeing and learning and that is very positive interaction and recommended more than just passive," Kelley said.

Kelley suggested parents try to stay off their phones as well to help create a more interactive experience with their young child.