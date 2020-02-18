SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What time do you put your kids to bed? That is the central question of a new study linking a later bedtime with childhood obesity.
The results of the study are forcing a lot of parents today to re-think their kid's bedtime routines.
Researchers looked at kids ages 2 to 6 and although the study group was small, they said it shows that the later children go to bed could set them up for weight challenges in the future.
Tonight, Western Mass News spoke to a local pediatrician to get answers on what exactly that means.
Classical music has turned out to be critical for Jacob Thomas in getting his 5-year old son, Joshua to sleep.
"Usually what helps him is that we play Joe Hisashi which is a Japanese composure so he falls asleep to classical music," Thomas explained.
[When you listen to music what happens?]
"I fall asleep!" Thomas said.
Thomas said bedtime used to be about 8:30 p.m., but Joshua wasn't getting enough sleep.
"We recently backed up his bedtime a little bit, we used to let him go to bed around 8:30 and now he goes to bed around 7," Thomas said.
He may be on to something.
Researchers in Sweden monitored 107 children...their weight, height, and waist circumference from ages one to six.
Each child started out at about the same measurements.
Sleep was tracked for seven consecutive days once a year using a device worn on their wrist and they found that children who usually went to sleep late, defined as past 9 p.m., had a wider waist and higher body mass index by the end of the study.
Baystate Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. John O'Reilly told Western Mass News, the take-away for parents on this study...
"It's more about lifestyle stuff and the amount of sleep they get," Dr. O'Reilly said.
Dr. O'Reilly told us to take a good look at your child's overall lifestyle including the overall amount of sleep they get...
"We know that if the kids are going to bed about the same time and having a nice sleep routine where there's not on their screens or not a TV going on in their room and they get adequate amounts of sleep they're going to be healthier, their weight is going to be better," Dr. O'Reilly explained.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said toddlers, 1-to-2 years old need 11-to-14 hours.
Preschoolers, ages 3-to-5 should get 11-to-14 and those ages 6-to-12 need 9-to-12 hours of sleep.
The author of the study suggests sleep deprivation creates physical changes.
"The areas of the brain that are involved in sleep and our circadian rhythms are also related to our hunger drives and our obesity risks. Kids that are sleep deprived tend to eat more and tend to eat more high carb meals which lead to obesity." Dr. O'Reilly said.
The author of the study said concerned moms and dads should focus on maintaining a regular routine when it comes to scheduling meals and bedtimes and to beware of excess screen time and getting enough exercise, even for little ones.
