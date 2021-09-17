(WGGB/WSHM) -- They say happiness is a state of mind, but some states are happier than others.
According to a recent WalletHub study, Utah is the happiest state in America. Minnesota came in second and Hawaii rounded out the top three.
Massachusetts made the #10 spot, followed by Connecticut at #11. The personal finance site weighed a number of factors including depression rates, amount of work hours and adequate-sleep (1 being happiest and 25 being average):
- 21st – % of Depressed Adults
- 21st – Adequate-Sleep Rate
- 3rd – Suicide Rate
- 5th – Number of Work Hours
- 24th – Volunteer Rate
- 11th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 5th – Income Growth
- 7th – Safety
- 13th – COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita
New England fared well overall with Vermont coming in at #12, New Hampshire ranked #19, Maine at #20, followed by Rhode Island at #21.
