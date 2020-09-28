SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study finds that Massachusetts is one of the safest states in the country for schools to reopen.
The report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on several indicators including average public school class size, ratio of students to school nurses, and the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children.
In the report, Massachusetts ranked fourth overall, with Vermont taking the top spot.
Breaking down the data and metrics further, the WalletHub study found that Massachusetts ranked: (1 = Best, 25 = Average)
- 19th : Child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children
- 1st : Child COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 children
- 7th : COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents
- 26th : Share of K-12 public school students transported through school transportation
- 8th : Average public school class size
- 9th : Pupil-teacher ratio
- 5th : Share of children living in crowded housing
- 11th : Overall likelihood of COVID-19 infections
- 4th : Student-to-school nurse ratio
The top 10 in the report features all six New England states:
- 1 : Vermont
- 2 : Maine
- 3 : Pennsylvania
- 4 : Massachusetts
- 5 : New Hampshire
- 6 : Rhode Island
- 7 : Ohio
- 8 : New Jersey
- 9 : Connecticut
- 10 : Nebraska
The states rounding out the bottom five in the list include:
- 46 : Nevada
- 47 : Arizona
- 48 : Arkansas
- 49 : South Carolina
- 50 : Mississippi
To view the complete report, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.