SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study ranks Massachusetts among the safest states to spend Thanksgiving this year.
Finance website Wallethub ranked all 50 states based on ten key metrics, including their COVID-19 positivity rate and deaths per capita, as well as the average number of DUI-related deaths and general safety rate.
Massachusetts earned a spot in the top ten, coming in at number seven.
Breaking down the data and metrics further, the WalletHub study found that Massachusetts ranked: (1 = Best, 25 = Average)
- 19th : COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita
- 8th : COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate This Week
- 14th : Share of Offline Homes
- 10th : Crime Rate
- 6th : DUI-fatalities in Motor Vehicle Crashes Around Thanksgiving
Vermont was ranked the safest place to spend Thanksgiving, while Maine (#2), New Hampshire (#3), New York (#4), and Washington ($5) rounded out the top five safest states.
For more on the study, CLICK HERE.
