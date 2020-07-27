(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts schools have been ranked the best in the nation.

A recent study by WalletHub declared the Bay State as having the best school system after comparing all 50 states across 33 key measures of quality and safety.

Massachusetts had the highest math and reading test scores in the country and the second highest median ACT scores.

The state also ranked as having the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

In addition, the study that Massachusetts had:

  • 5th lowest bullying incidents rate
  • 10th lowest pupil to teacher ratio
  • 16th lowest drop out rate

Connecticut came in second overall, followed by New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

To view the complete study, click here.

