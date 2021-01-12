(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has been named the best state to raise a family
That's according to a new survey from personal finance website, WalletHub.
The study measured several key metrics, including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
Breaking down the data and metrics further, the WalletHub study found that Massachusetts ranked: (1 = Best, 25 = Average)
- 26th – Percent of Families with Young Children
- 4th – Infant-Mortality Rate
- 10th – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 24th – Violent Crimes per Capita
- 12th – % of Families in Poverty
- 11th – Separation & Divorce Rate
Rounding out the top five state were Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Vermont.
