(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has been named the best state to raise a family

That's according to a new survey from personal finance website, WalletHub.

The study measured several key metrics, including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

Breaking down the data and metrics further, the WalletHub study found that Massachusetts ranked: (1 = Best, 25 = Average)

  • 26th – Percent of Families with Young Children
  • 4th – Infant-Mortality Rate
  • 10th – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 24th – Violent Crimes per Capita
  • 12th – % of Families in Poverty
  • 11th – Separation & Divorce Rate

Rounding out the top five state were Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Vermont.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the study.

