SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- February is American Heart Month and a new study suggests even a mild case of COVID-19 can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, such as heart attack and stroke for patients who have had even a mild case of COVID-19.
“Lungs plus existing heart condition equals difficulty pumping blood, heart failure, etc.,” said Baystate Health cardiologist Dr. Adam Stern.
We spoke with Stern to find out what patterns he's seeing in his patients in western Massachusetts.
“I think the thing I’ve seen the most in long COVID is patients have scarred lungs. They need to get pulmonary treatment, pulmonary rehab, and they may have residual heart failure,” Stern explained.
Stern told Western Mass News that while the virus can create long term health problems, the effects of the pandemic are making an even bigger impact on his patients.
“One thing I’ve seen anecdotally in the office and what has ultimately been reported in studies is really issues with weight gain, with increased blood pressure, through no fault of the patient themselves, but just because they are isolated taking precautions the way they have been advised to,” Stern noted.
He also added that the strain put on emergency departments coupled with the decline in elective care may be leaving people to ignore important cardiac issues.
“Patients were probably less likely to come into the hospital and get care for their chronic heart failure. They may have gradually accumulated fluid and become weary of coming into the hospital and seeking care,” Stern added.
However, Stern said if you have recovered from the coronavirus and are not suffering from acute issues, there is no need to worry.
“I think a year out starting a COVID-19 diagnosis, if you are feeling well from a heart standpoint, I don’t think there’s any evidence to point that you might have at that point. I guess we will continue to see we are still building data on this,” Stern said.
