SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the severe flu season continues, a new study suggests millennials are the least likely to get vaccinated.
A decision that's impacting more than just them.
"The reports coming from the CDC suggest the flu activity is going to remain high for the next several weeks in our area," said Megan Gallagher with Baystate Medical Center.
Gallagher is a specialist in infectious diseases, like the flu. She told Western Mass News that the flu is ahead of where it typically is for this time of year with no clear sign of stopping soon.
"The flu shot helps reduce your risk of getting the flu and if you do get the flu, it helps reduce your risk." Gallagher added.
Gallagher wanted to remind the public that it's never too late in the season to get your flu shot, but her call to action might be falling on deaf ears.
A new study from the American Academy of Family Physicians said that people ages 24 to 39 - better known as millennials - are the least likely generation to get vaccinated.
According to the study, more than half of people in their 20's and 30's have still not gotten their flu shots this season.
"I would recommend everyone get the shot, regardless of your age. Not only will it help you, but it helps everyone around you, including children, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems," Gallagher noted.
The study also found that millennials are also the most likely to believe anti-vaccination claims.
"There's a lot of concern around myths around influenza vaccinations and trying to combat these myths has been a major public health push over the past several years," Gallagher said.
Gallagher's last bit of advice: "Not only get your flu shot, but also be diligent about washing your hands."
