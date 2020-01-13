SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're almost two weeks into the New Year and if you're like many, there's a good chance your motivation for your fitness goals is already dwindling.
But new research confirms music can help.
That's why Western Mass News spoke with a local health expert, Ashley Brodeur, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness to get the answers on how the right music can increase your motivation.
If you've ever shown up to the gym and realized you forgot your headphones at home, you know first hand the impact music can have on your workouts.
"We have music in every single class!" Brodeur said.
The power of music is something Brodeur sees every day in her group fitness classes at Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam.
"A lot of times there are classes choreographed to music-, like Zumba and barre, people find those motivating because they have to stick to the beat of the song," Brodeur explained.
But she isn't the only one who sees the connection between music and success.
Australian researchers conducted a recent review of over 140 studies done over the past 100 years and found science to back up the theory.
"A lot of different studies have shown that music can actually motivate you and push you along," Brodeur noted.
Brodeur told Western Mass News that when it comes to choosing your workout playlist the right music will make all the difference in your motivation.
"Depending on the types of music, faster music can push you a little harder raise your heart rate and get a little more from your work out vs. slower music isn't quite so helpful," Brodeur explained.
She said it's important to keep in mind what kind of workout you're doing before choosing your playlist.
"A lot of people will make playlists for running so they can keep the pace. Also cycling too! So those workouts you'll want to look for tempo-based. If you're doing yoga the slower pace yoga will help bring your heart rate down and slow your whole body down," Brodeur explained.
But if you're someone who prefers watching TV over listening to music, be careful.
Brodeur said it could take away from your focus.
"If you're doing something repetitive like cycling or walking, watching TV will defiantly distract you. Not sure it will push you to move faster because you're thinking about other things instead of what you're doing," Brodeur noted.
