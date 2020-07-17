SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So much remains unknown about the coronavirus, but what scientists and doctors do know is that once you have the virus, your body develops antibodies.
A new study coming out of the U.K. shows natural immunity to the virus may only last up to a month.
"We hoped that the antibody response was longer, but unfortunately, it's not as long as we hoped for," said Baystate Health's Chief of Infectious Diseases Doctor Armando Paez.
A new study released over the weekend suggests the body's COVID-19 antibody response may decline as soon as 20 to 30 days after being infected.
"They followed these patients or these individuals, who got infected for up to 94 days," Paez explained.
Western Mass News looked into the study's findings with Paez.
"What it showed is the antibody levels have decreased after some time, that some even returned to where they were before," Paez said.
Over three months, researchers in the U.K. looked at neutralizing antibodies in patients and healthcare providers, who tested positive for the virus, the samples collected through antibody tests done every one to two weeks.
"What we know, so far, is that the neutralizing antibody response is short-lived," Paez said.
Paez also said we still don't know how it will affect those who catch COVID-19 a second time.
"Our understanding of the immune response to COVID-19 is still incomplete," Paez noted.
He said antibodies are just one part of the body's immune response to the virus.
"We have memory B-cells, which means even if you get re-infected, maybe it's going to be a mild infection," Paez explained.
Those cells were not looked at in the study, nor were D-cells, which Paez said could help the body's immediate response if infected again. What the study did show was that depending on the severity of your symptoms, your body has more antibodies.
"The sicker you get from the infection looks like you have higher levels of neutralizing antibodies, compared to if you have a milder infection," Paez said.
The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, provides more insight into how our bodies will protect against the virus when re-infected.
"From this particular study, yes, the ones who got a more severe infection, the levels of antibody decreased, but it took a longer period, compared to those who had a milder infection," Paez explained.
Paez said Baystate Health continues to see low case numbers, and they can do testing quickly with a fast turn around time.
