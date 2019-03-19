SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents may have a new tool to help their children prevent peanut allergies. It's peanuts.
In a reversal of previous guidelines, researchers with the American Academy of Pediatrics now say giving peanut products to children earlier - not later - in life may help them avoid a peanut allergy all together.
Peanut allergies in the U.S. have tripled in the last 20 years, according to the non-profit group Food, Allergy Research, and Education.
In response, and armed with new data, the American Academy of Pediatrics has done a reversal of its recommendations.
"And what we've learned over the years is that instead of avoiding the food, we want to introduce it earlier and earlier," said Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
Before, the AAP said wait to introduce peanut products until the age of two or more. Now, it's "purposeful feeding" of things like pureed peanut products, a few times a week, between four and six months.
For those at a higher risk for developing food allergies, O'Reilly explained, "The earlier that we introduce the food, or the peanuts, the immune system of that baby will say 'Oh, I know this, I don't have to get upset, I don't have to have an allergy because I've had it before age 6."
The AAP said that higher risk children include those with a family history of peanut allergies and babies with eczema.
"If a baby has severe eczema and we know that at say two or three months of age, that baby is really at high risk of having a peanut allergy and what we want to do is expose that baby to the peanut early on," O'Reilly noted.
Researchers found only 1.9 percent of children introduced to peanuts early - that four to six month window - developed an allergy.
That's compared to 13.7 percent who waited.
"We want to get the word out to say work with your pediatrician, work with your allergist, let's introduce this as early as we can in those risk groups and let's try to prevent the allergy," O'Reilly said.
The AAP advises parents even those not considered in the high risk category to talk with your pediatrician or your allergist before introducing any peanut products to determine what's best for your individual child.
