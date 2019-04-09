SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best and worst states for millennials and the Bay State has topped the list.
Anyone born between 1981 and 1986 has something to smile about this Tuesday.
That's because WalletHub has ranked the Bay State as the best place for you, a millennial, to live and call home.
Combining multiple factors, like unemployment and voter turnout, Massachusetts sits atop the list, including the District of Columbia, when you average everything out.
If we dig a little deeper into those averages, we see why the Commonwealth ranks number one with a total score of 66.65:
- 10th – Percent of Millennials
- 4th – Average Monthly Earnings for Millennials
- 16th – Millennial Unemployment Rate
- 1st – Percent of Insured Millennials
- 18th – Percent of Millennials with Depression
Rounding out the top 10 were:
- #2 - District of Columbia (66.04)
- #3 - Washington (63.48)
- #4 - Minnesota (62.44)
- #5 - Wisconsin (61.78)
However, the study noted that all is good for millennials in Massachusetts. It costs a lot to purchase a home as the state ranked 47th.
The Commonwealth also ranked 45th when it comes to the cost of child care.
At the bottom of the list was West Virginia with a score of 32.37, followed by:
- #50 - New Mexico (36.53)
- #49 - Mississippi (38.06)
- #48 - Okalahoma (38.80)
- #47 - Louisiana (39.17)
For more on the report, CLICK HERE.
