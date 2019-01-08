SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study has ranked the Bay State as one of the best in the country to raise a family.
That report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked each state on several indicators of family-friendliness, including unemployment rate, median family salary, housing affordability, divorce rate, and violent crime.
Massachusetts ranked second, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Breaking it down further, the statistics found that Massachusetts ranked (1 = Best, 25 = Average):
- 24th – Percent of Families with Young Kids
- 3rd – Infant-Mortality Rate
- 14th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 26th – Violent-Crime Rate
- 12th – Percent of Families in Poverty
- 16th – Unemployment Rate
- 12th – Separation & Divorce Rate
The states rounding out the bottom of the list include: Alabama (#46), West Virginia (#47), Louisiana (#48), Mississippi (#49), and New Mexico (#50).
To check out the complete rankings and report, you can CLICK HERE.
