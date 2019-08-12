SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recent study by WalletHub has ranked Massachusetts as one of the best places to have and raise children.
They looked at a variety of things including family friendliness and we found that quality of family life is a reason why people are moving to the Bay State.
"I found since we moved from New York, it’s been a very friendly place. We’ve loved that we have options like this to come," said Katherine Dross.
For Dross, a mother of two, Massachusetts has been the perfect place to raise her sons. She told Western Mass News that the accessibility to things like parks and a tight knit community are important to her.
"Community is actually big reason I moved out here, so that was actually a huge factor in my son getting in more socialization and having other families to be with and enjoy life," Dross explained.
In a recent study done by WalletHub, Massachusetts is ranked as the second best state to raise babies.
It's something Heather Sankey, an OB/GYN with Baystate Medical Center, agreed with.
"Well, I chose to raise my kids here," Sankey noted.
The WalletHub study looked in things like healthcare quality, health care affordability, and quality of family life:
- Having a Baby in Massachusetts (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 14th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
- 24th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
- 1st – Infant Mortality Rate
- 15th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 15th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 5th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
- 1st – Parental-Leave Policy Score
"It was interesting mix of things they came up with, but I think it does reflect that Massachusetts is a great place to get birth and raise your children," Sankey added.
Sankey not only credits excellent education, community programs, and quality of health care, but also the accessibility to healthcare.
"One of the reasons the great place to practice is that people have coverage. As soon as you’re pregnant in Massachusetts, you can get on MassHealth if you need to be, which allows us to take care of you early," Sankey explained.
That's something Sankey said makes a big of difference when it comes to the health of the mother.
States ranked at the bottom of the list include Oklahoma (#47), Louisiana (#48), South Carolina (#49), Alabama (#50), and Mississippi (#51).
"That makes a big difference because if you’re worried about what it’s gonna cost you, it’s going to cause your delay care or to not get necessary care," Sankey said.
