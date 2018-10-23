EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nine billion dollars - that’s how much Americans are expected to spend this coming Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation.
Over $2.6 billion of that $9 billion will be spent on candy alone, but which candy will make your trick or treating stop the talk of the town?
Sour Patch Kids are apparently the key to a popular home on Halloween in Massachusetts, according to candystore.com, who named these chewy tongue destroyers the Bay State’s favorite candy.
“They're probably one of our number one gummies besides the gummy bears. They're sweet, they're sour. What's not to love?" said Maureen Basile with Maureen's Sweet Shoppe.
However, Sour Patch Kids aren’t the only hit, according to those running their own sweet shops.
“The kids today love the multi-colored Swedish Fish. Gummy bears, an all-time favorite with the under 30 crowd," Basile added.
As for chocolate, these favorites will do the trick.
“M&Ms, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Hershey bars, and Kit-Kats," Basile explained.
This one ingredient may not be a treat.
“Coconut is a love it or hate it. There is nothing in between, so if you're going towards Mounds, do it because you love it. The kids aren't really big fans of it," Basile noted.
At Maureen's Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow, Sour Patch Kids are popular, but according to Basile, if you want to win Halloween, what do you do?
Chocolate-covered, caramel-covered Oreos.
Western Mass News caught up with some of the real decision makers on Halloween - the kids. They are torn over this whole Sour Patch Kid thing.
The beauty of candy? No matter what you choose, the taste is always something sweet.
Candystore.com said that Butterfingers and Double Bubble Gum round out the top three for Massachusetts.
