As high school seniors work toward application deadlines, one website has released what they say are the top 10 college and universities in the Commonwealth.
WalletHub.com said Monday that while compiling their 2019 Best College and University Rankings, they examined 30 key factors across seven categories, including cost and financing, career outcomes, and student selectivity.
In Massachusetts, MIT ranked #1 with Harvard (#2) and Williams (#3) rounding out the top three.
For Massachusetts Institute of Technology: (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst)
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 26th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 27th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
For Harvard:
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 24th – Net Cost
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
For Williams College:
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 30th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 30th – On-Campus Crime
- 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 11th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Find out which other colleges and universities made the top 10 in the state by clicking the slideshow below:
MIT was also ranked as the #1 school nationally, followed by Princeton (#2) and Yale (#3).
Hover over the map below to learn more on the national rankings:
For the complete national listings and more information, CLICK HERE.
