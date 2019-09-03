SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A spike in HIV cases connected to IV drug use has health experts in Massachusetts worried.
According to the State Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control, the number of HIV infections related to drug use in 2018 was 3,722.
That's over 200 more cases than the year before.
Dr. Daniel Skiest, an infectious diseases doctor at Baystate Medical Center, tells Western Mass News he's not surprised.
“Some of the people who take drugs don’t realize reusing a needle is not a good idea. Even if they clean it, it’s better using a new needle, because that can actually cause significant tear in the skin and that increases the risk of bacterial infections, and we’re seeing a lot of bacterial infections," Dr. Skiest tells us.
There has been controversy in the state over adding more safe injection sites, but after seeing the results of this latest study, Tapestry’s Director of Harm Reduction, Liz Whynott, says there is no question more needle exchange programs are needed.
“Unfortunately, that rise hasn’t been met with enough resources or support for both people who use drugs and aren’t ready to start treatment, and for those people who are ready and need recovery based services," stated Whynott.
Whynott says the stereotype of those who use drugs has been misconstrued and plays a role as to why there’s only a limited amount of resources available.
“People put their judgments on people that use drugs and make blank statements like ‘People shouldn’t be using drugs and we need to focus on people that are clean and in recovery’, but, unfortunately, that reduric hasn’t changed the reality of people are going to use drugs, whether we want them to or not, and I think it shows we need to take our own personal feelings out of the equation and really focus on the science and what works," added Whynott.
As for western Massachusetts, both Dr. Skiest and Whynott agree that, if more is not done now to stop the spread of HIV among drug users, it will only get worse in the future.
