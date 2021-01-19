CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A municipal wage and salary study done by the city of Chicopee shows the mayor should be making $37,000 more than what he makes now.
The office of the mayor of Chicopee has not had a raise since 2008, so the salary has been $85,000 for 13 years.
“So I’ve been asked by a few city councilors to look into salary adjustment for not only the mayor, but elected officials,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
Vieau spoke with Western Mass News about how the city of Chicopee has not had salary raises for the mayor’s office all the way down to school committee members. He told us it was an independent study.
Currently, the mayor makes $85,000 a year. There is a proposal for him to make $122,000. That is $37,000 more, or a 43.5 percent increase.
In the study, it showed what mayors in other towns and cities make in comparison to the mayor of Chicopee.
For example, based on the study, the mayors of Westfield, Pittsfield, Springfield, and the Amherst town manager all make six figures.
Vieau believes the office of the Chicopee mayor is underpaid.
“I can attest for the fact, I believe, the mayor’s position is grossly underpaid for a city of this size and like I said, if it hasn’t happened in 13 years, and at some point, if we don’t point this forward and wait three to five years, the gap just widens,” Vieau explained.
According to the study, the city of Chicopee is the second largest operating city based on population, coming at 100,000 less people than Springfield.
Also, city councilor's salaries could raise by $2,000. As they currently make in the $12,000 to $13,000, it could be raised to the $14,000 to $15,000 range.
With the city of Chicopee on a spending freeze, we asked the mayor directly how are they able to do all of these raises. He doubles down and said it needs to be done.
“There’s never a good time to do this and there is a spending freeze in place. That's just what we’re doing because we are fiscally responsible. We want to make sure the things that we purchase are things that we need,” Vieau added.
We asked people in Chicopee what do they think about the mayor’s potential $37,000 increase. Some people believe he deserves it. Others said does he really need that big of a raise.
It is now in the city council’s hands if there even will be raises.
