SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fewer Americans are dying from cancer and in fact, the largest one-year drop in cancer death has now been recorded.
This according to a report out of the American Cancer Society.
Western Mass News spoke to a local doctor to get the answers about what's contributing to the decline.
A new study released Wednesday by the American Cancer Society suggests the hard work in the fight against cancer is paying off.
The study found that from the years 2016 to 2017, America saw the greatest one-year drop in deaths from cancer in all of U.S. history, by 2.2%.
Researchers say a significant decrease in lung cancer deaths is part of the reason why.
This news brings hope to Holyoke Medical Center Pulmonologist, Dr. Miguel Rodriguez.
"I think its wonderful news. We've seen so many different advances in medicine and pulmonary. We've seen so many improvements in people life's and people's care," Dr. Rodriguez said.
According to the study, the decline in the number of Americans smoking is the biggest factor in the sudden drop and something Dr. Rodriguez agrees with.
"Smoking is a significant issue in the world in general. The fact that smoking in the world is decreasing is impacting all cancers. As we know smoking will impact the whole body. So decreasing smoking will decrease lung cancer and all cancers," Dr. Rodriguez explained.
Dr. Rodriguez told Western Mass News that through early screenings they are able to detect cancer sooner and help save lives.
"When do you find cancer? Do you find it early on or do you find it later on in life? If you can find it early with an early cat scan...you can actually do something about their cancer and treat them with curative intent," Dr. Rodriguez noted.
And he said they've seen more and more patients utilizing their early screening program.
"We can see that between 2018 and 2019, there has been a dramatic increase in people getting into the program and getting scanned," Dr. Rodriguez explained.
Dr. Rodriguez said another factor in dropping death rates, is improved treatment methods.
"Nowadays, even someone with stage 4 you can actually have hope for that person with a new therapy for that person. We've been able to make a significant dent in it even when people come in with advance cancer in some cases," Dr. Rodriguez noted.
Something that brings him hopes for the future of cancer treatment.
WITH THOSE HIGH WINDS EXPECTED, WE CHECKED IN WITH EVERSOURCE TO SEE WHAT PREPARATIONS THEY'RE MAKING AHEAD OF TONIGHT.
WESTERN MASS NEWS REPORTER JAMES VILLALOBOS JOINS US LIVE IN OUR WEATHER TRACKER WITH THE ANSWERS. JAMES?
((Take James))
CHRIS AND JORDYN, WE ARE DRIVING AROUND IN WESTFIELD WHERE Jacob says some of the highest wind gusts have been reported.
LOOKING AROUND, *FLIP-CAMERA*AD-LIB WHAT’S SEEING.
BUT POSSIBLE DAMAGE IS EXACTLY WHAT EVERSOURCE SAYS they're crews are READY TO RESPOND TO.
EARLIER TODAY WE SPOKE WITH PRISCILLA RESS, SPOKESPERSON FOR EVERSOURCE, AND SHE TELLS WESTERN MASS NEWS THEY ARE FULLY AWARE OF THE WIND THAT’S ANTICIPATED.
BUT SHE SAYS YEAR ROUND THEY HAVE BEEN INVESTING IN STRONGER POLES AND NEW SENSORS, WHICH IS MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR THE COMPANY TO QUICKLY LOCATE THOSE OUTAGES AND RESPOND.
AND WHILE THEY HAVE BROUGHT ADDITIONAL CREWS IN, THEY’RE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO DO THEIR PART IN STAYING SAFE IN THIS KIND OF WEATHER.
((Take SOT))
19:29:02
“We always remind folks, stay clear of downed wires, call 911 and then call us. And you can always stay in touch with us and keep track of what’s going on in your region by looking at Eversource.com, go online, use the app.”
((Take James))
BACK LIVE OUT HERE, JUST AS YOU CAN TRACK DAMAGE REPORTS THROUGH EVERSOURCE, WESTERN MASS NEWS WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO TRACK ANY DAMAGE AND OUTAGES AS WE HEAD INTO THE NIGHT.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD WESTERN MASS NEWS APP TO STAY IN THE LOOP OF IT ALL.
LIVE IN WESTFIELD, JV, WMN.
