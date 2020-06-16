SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- No doubt, 2020 has been a rough year so far.
In fact, a new poll shows Americans are more unhappy today than they've been in nearly 50 years.
A local psychiatrist said the good news is there are things people can do to help that can have an immediate impact on their mood.
First, COVID-19 sent many home in isolation. Then the killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protest and unrest.
The result, according to a new study by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, just 14% of American adults said they are very happy, a five-decade low, and 50% of those surveyed said they often or sometimes feel isolated.
“It doesn't surprise me at all,” Baystate Medical Center Dr. Stuart Anfang. “We've seen data in a whole variety of places where the COVID situation has caused an increase in depression and anxiety and substance abuse.”
The same survey on happiness has been collected every other year since 1972.
The number of people saying they were very happy has never dipped below 29%.
Anfang said at first many had a "we're all in this together" feeling.
“Initially with the first several weeks or so of COVID, people pulled together, tried to be resilient in the face of challenges, and pulled together,” he said. “I think what happened after the first month of six weeks or so people's nerves began to wear thin a little bit.”
Anfang said there are immediate steps people can take, particularly now that the state is reopening.
He suggests first to unplug and get out of the house -- safely, of course.
“People can go out, can go sit out at restaurants, people can go outside and exercise and do things with appropriate masking and social distancing,” he said. “The weather is nice, so we encourage people to go out and do all that.”
Those who are just not feeling better, it’s OK, he said, to reach out for help.
“Now is a good time to reach out to your primary care provider,” Anfang said. “We're seeing a lot of referrals from people who are now coming out, dealing with anxiety, stress and depression. It’s all understandable given the context, and sometimes people need a little more assistance.”
Ironically, while an all-time low of people surveyed said they consider themselves to be very happy, the study also revealed an all-time high -- 80% of people who said they are satisfied with their family's financial situation.
