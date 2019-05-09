SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local doctor is sounding the alarm about a fashion trend and skin cancer.
Bald may be beautiful, but dermatologists say they're seeing a rise in cases of skin cancer found on the head.
"It's a huge fashion trend to," Dr. Stanley Glazer tells us. "Shave their heads, and bald is beautiful. It caught on, somehow, but. later on, it might not be so beautiful."
Dr. Stanley Glazer at New England Dermatology and Laser Center in Springfield tells Western Mass News the number of patients he sees who have shaved their heads has risen sharply.
"I see a lot of young people, especially males," continued Dr. Glazer. "Shaving their heads to be fashion conscious. That worries me for the future, because the hair acts as a sun screen if you will."
And without proper protection...
"People who shave their heads," stated Dr. Glazer. "They want to show their bald head, so, therefore, they don't wear hats and cumulative light, over time, the top of their head is like a bullseye for the sun."
The National Institute of Health says scalp melanomas are more lethal than other melanomas.
A study found that melanomas on the scalp have a much higher incidence of spreading to the brain than those found elsewhere on the head and neck.
Why? Doctors say often they aren't found early, and the earlier the detection, the earlier the treatment, the better the outcome.
For the fashion forward, bald men, Dr. Glazer says, should wear a hat or lather and slather with a mineral based sunblock.
"Mineral based block like," added Dr. Glazer. "Zinc or titanium, they are, as far as I'm concerned, the standard of sunblock right now. Stay on the skin longer, they don't wash off as easily."
If they haven't already, just like everyone else, he says bald men should make sure they get checked regularly by their dermatologists.
Studies also show that the scalp has numerous blood vessels, which may be why melanomas can be more aggressive and can more easily spread to the brain.
