SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The real estate market is hot here in western Mass. and across the country, as mortgage rates remain at historic lows. However, a new study shows many new homeowners are regretting diving into the market, as they struggle with financial issues thanks to COVID-19.
The study shows more than half of new home buyers surveyed have buyers remorse, citing financial struggles brought on by job loss or reduction because of the pandemic.
Whether you're buying or selling, the western Mass. real estate market remains hot.
"The market is hot [and] it is busy, lots are going on. If you're selling a house, you're going to have a lot of interest, and if you're buying a house, you're going to have a lot of competition," said REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley's Brendan Bailey.
Bailey is the chief executive officer, said with historically low-interest rates, many people are looking to bu, but finding something is another story.
"Volume is down [and] there's no doubt about it. The amount of homes available for sale is down compared to last year. However, rates are super low," he explained.
Bidding wars are common.
"It's not just one or two offers. You are one of 10, one of 15, one of 20 that could be looking into a house that is priced appropriately and is hitting all the marks that it needs to," he said.
However, a new study by a group called LendEDU said out of 1,000 recent homebuyers surveyed, 55-percent regretted buying a home during the pandemic, 30-percent citing financial struggles.
Bailey told Western Mass News, in these times, it's more important than ever to talk to your realtor and set a budget. It should be part of your first conversation.
"That's part of the conversation you have with your realtor, making sure you're staying within your means, establishing a budget that you can both work with and the more you have that dialog, the better everyone can do," Bailey said.
He also said calculate everything before house shopping.
"You have to juggle, you know, what is my mortgage rate going to be, how much do I want to pay in my monthly payments," he said. "What can I afford as a down payment [and] what if I offer this, and that, it gets very confusing and complicated."
The study also shows 16-percent of all homeowners have agreed to a pandemic forbearance with their mortgage lender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.