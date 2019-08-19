AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Research out of UMass-Amherst reveals a spike in the number of calls to poison control involving kids and teenagers is related to the legalization of marijuana in the state.
This gives fuel to an effort in one local community to raise awareness about the safe storage of marijuana products at home.
A new study out of UMass Amherst shows the number of cannabis- related calls to poison control involving kids and teens has doubled.
Ananda Lennox, the coordinator of the Northampton Prevention Coalition, says this is not surprising considering the marijuana products on the market now.
“Before, when people would buy marijuana, it was usually bud or some kind of loose product that was smoked, which is certainly not appealing to a three-year-old. They’re not going to be like ‘mmm’. Well, maybe they will, but, now that we have gummies with higher THC values, which will give you an adverse reaction, especially if you never used it before. I think that's why you're seeing an increase," Lennox tells us.
That's why Lennox and her coalition is teaming up with nearby marijuana retailer NETA for, what they call, a safe storage campaign.
Lennox tells Western Mass News the goal is to eliminate…
“A continued increase in e.r. visits for young children," says Lennox.
With the increasing number of calls to poison control relating to kids and teens, coordinator Ananda Lennox says parents and adults need to understand one very important thing...
“When I take it home, I have to lock it up, so we want to normalize locking it up, and then the other thing we’d like to normalize for the older children is to start having conversations like you would about anything else," added Lennox.
This campaign will be rolled out within the next week and features pamphlets available at NETA, and mailings will go out to parents of Northampton students K through 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.