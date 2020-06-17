SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A commonly used steroid may be the key to treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
It's called dexamethasone and it's been around for a long time. It's also cheap and widely available.
Now, researchers in the United Kingdom said it could be a breakthrough in treating some patients with COVID-19.
Researchers at Oxford University are calling it a breakthrough. They said in their recent trial, dexamethasone - a drug typically used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies, asthma, and other conditions - reduced the risk of death among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation by a third.
“It’s promising. It’s the first study that's actually showed a mortality benefit, which is really exciting. It's a commonly available drug that's already been approved and used for a lot of conditions, so it’s not something people will have to jump through a lot of hoops to get,” said Dr. Meghan Gallagher from Baystate Medical Center.
Approximately 2,100 patients received a low dose of the drug for 10 days - a drug that cost as little as $8.
Gallagher said it shows promise for the sickest of sick COVID-19 patients.
“It’s important to remember that the best benefits were seen in people who were intubated and on ventilators where we saw a 35 percent reduction in mortality. The next best group was the ones on supplemental oxygen where we saw a 20 percent reduction in mortality,” Gallagher explained.
Gallagher told Western Mass News that the finding does not mean people should start taking it at home.
“Dexa is a steroid, an anti-inflammatory, so it’s tamping down the body's immune system response, so taking this is not going to prevent you from getting COVID. It’s not going to prevent you from getting COVID,” Gallagher added.
While the findings are preliminary, lead researchers said it should become a standard of care in the U.K. for COVID-19 patients requiring either oxygen or ventilation.
Researchers said it showed no effect in patients not on oxygen or a ventilator and it did not include patients outside of a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.