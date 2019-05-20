SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You're probably aware that soda isn't good for you, but now, a new study is out that looks into early deaths and whether or not sugary drinks - like 100 percent natural fruit juices - have any role to play.
If you thought fruit juice was a healthy alternative to soda, think again.
"When you think about juice compared to soda on a sugar-to-sugar ratio, despite the source of the sugar, it's exactly the same," said pediatric nutritionist Nancy Anderson with Baystate Children's Hospital.
A new study by researchers at multiple universities compiled data from over 13,000 adults across the country. It found that excessive drinking of sugary drinks, including 100 percent natural ones, can lead to a greater chance of an early death.
"An early death or premature death is a death that wouldn't have happened if you didn't have issues with your diet," Anderson noted.
Specifically, the results show that adults who consumed 10 percent or more of their daily calories with sugary drinks had a 44 percent greater chance of dying due to coronary heart disease, but also a 14 percent greater risk of an early death.
Each additional 12-ounce serving of fruit juice is associated with a 24 percent higher risk of early death.
Baystate Children's Hospital is not involved with this study, but Anderson told Western Mass News that excess amounts of sugar from these drinks leads to multiple problems down the road. The first being obesity, the second insulin resistance.
"Whenever you have something very sweet like that, you're asking your pancreas to rise to the occasion and constantly produce more insulin. That over time, which comes from juice and other foods, lead to insulin resistance which will place you at risk for diabetes and heart disease," Anderson said.
That all links to an early death.
Anderson said while a little juice is okay, over-consumption is the concern.
"We always say that all foods and beverages can fit within moderation. [but when should you begin to moderate?] No more than four to six ounces a day of any kind of juice or any kind of sweetened beverages, preferably no soda or beverages like ice teas, lemonades, or energy drinks," Anderson explained.
Anderson added it's important to check the serving sizes on labels as one bottle can be two or three servings and if you needed anymore reason to watch what you're drinking, more specifically your kids, know this: "many of the most common liked juices among children are most heavily polluted with pesticide residues."
