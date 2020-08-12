(WGGB/WSHM) -- Researchers and doctors continue to learn more about COVID-19 as time goes on.
A new study has found that young adults and teens who vape have a higher risk of COVID-19 compared to their peers who don’t vape.
A new study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in California discovered that vaping is linked to an increase in coronavirus among teens and young adults.
“I think if you asked most healthcare professionals if vaping would make COVID-19 worse, I suspect pretty close to 100 percent would say yes, so this is not a surprise,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
Hamilton said that although these findings are not a surprise, she said doctors now have some answers.
“What is happening is if you took a person, two people who led the exact same lives and one vaped and didn’t, what you would find is the young adult who vaped would be five times more likely not only get sick, but become significantly ill with shortness of breath, fever, body aches, lethargy,” Hamilton noted.
Hamilton told Western Mass News that the study focused on 4,300 teens and young adults in their late teens and early 20’s and asked them about their use of cigarettes or vaping products.
“Teens and young adults who vaped were five times more likely to become ill with COVID-19 and ones who use both combustible cigarettes and vaped were almost seven times more likely than their peers who didn’t use these products at all to become ill with COVID-19,” Hamilton added.
The study also looked at socioeconomic, employment status, and minority status.
“There were certain groups who were more effected and they tend to fall into minority status or lower socioeconomic status. There were always questions about companies who make these products. Are they advertising to certain groups of people to attract them?" Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the vaping products are still new and more research needs to be done but she advises young teens to stay healthy.
“Obviously, if you fall into one of these groups of a younger person who uses vaping products or uses cigarettes, your chances of becoming sick are much higher than your counterparts. Don’t use these products,” Hamilton said.
