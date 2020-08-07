SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 300,000 coronavirus deaths are projected by December, according to a new model out by the University of Washington.
Researchers said there is one way to lower that number significantly.
The new data said with cases on the rise, in many parts of the country, the U.S. is on target to reach that 300,000 death toll. The only way to stop it, they said is if nearly all Americans wore a mask starting now.
The study is from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.
At the rate the U.S. is adding COVID-19 cases, researchers said by December 1, the U.S. death toll will reach more than 295,000.
However, they also said if 95-percent of the people in the U.S. started to wear a mask today, that number would drop nearly 49-percent, roughly saving 66,000 lives.
"I agree that if we dramatically increase the rate in which all Americans wore masks, practiced social distancing and washed hands, all three of those things we would see a reduction in transmission of the virus and save lives," said the Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Robert Roose.
Roose said the data proves wearing a mask is effective in stopping the spread.
"A study came out this week that showed even a-symptomatic people, people with no symptoms, but have the virus can have millions of particles per milliliter of the virus that can shed," Roose explained.
If this latest model is correct...
"These projections and the rate of deaths so far from the virus means that COVID-19 is going to be one of the leading causes of death in the united states. If the projections are true, it will be the third leading cause of death behind cancer and heart disease.
Roose told Western Mass News, so far western Mass. has done a good job in keeping the number of cases down.
"I will say, however, that over the last couple of weeks my level of concern has increased. It does appear that we are seeing increasing rates both in terms of the number of infections as well as slight increases in hospitalization," Roose explained.
A month ago, he said, there were zero patients with COVID-19 at Mercy, however, in the last week or two, cases are on the rise.
The director of the CDC also said if all Americans wore a face mask, the pandemic could be under control in a matter of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.