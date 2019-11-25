SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Black Friday shopping is one of the most popular days to check items off your holiday wish lists.
However, with many retailers offering sales before Friday fewer shoppers are expected to be searching for those bargains and some are even wondering if those 'sales' are worth it?
The holiday shopping season is here and almost everyone is searching for those holiday deals especially on Black Friday, but are the deals? WalletHub, a personal finance website, is out with some interesting findings.
According to the WalletHub survey, 52 percent of consumers, like Mos Dakota Guzik, don't believe Black Friday will have those unbeatable bargains.
"No, I mean I went last year and there wasn’t anything. I walked out with nothing in my hands," Guzik said.
WalletHub was able to break down the best and worst product categories by comparing items that match offers posted on Amazon before Black Friday and they found jewelry ranked number one. Jewelry will have the most value come Black Friday.
While toys and consumer electronics, the items most people are looking for, will have the least rewarding deals.
Western Mass News spoke to a local jeweler, Eddie Sayegh, who is excited for Black Friday. He said, historically, jewelers have great sales and discounts during the holidays because people are shopping for their special someone.
"We have a sale in the store that's up to 50 percent off our jewelry, so we are giving a bonus like six-and-a-quarter percent to cover sales tax," Sayegh said.
However, this year is different. They had to create sales earlier than usual because the holiday season is shorter.
“Thanksgiving is so late, so I said let's do it before thanksgiving because normally we have the sale for after thanksgiving and the week after so it will push us too late into December,” Sayegh explained.
Sayegh said they are always competing with online shopping especially on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but he believes when customers shop in-store they have a better experience.
“So this way instead of buying online you can come in and see the piece you can try it on and see how it sparkles in real life," Sayegh said.
So while some are staying away from Black Friday, others are sure to be out searching for those in-store deals. Shoppers are just urged to do their homework before heading out.
