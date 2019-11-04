SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into the vaping epidemic.
As the number of vaping related illnesses continues to rise across the country, doctors are working to figure out what is happening internally in the body.
One recent study shows vaping can reduce the body's ability to fight off infection.
"Now, we have evidence it's potentially harmful to your immune system," said Dr. Mark Tidswell with Baystate Medical Center.
The dangers of vaping are still a mystery, but Tidswell told Western Mass News that more studies and evidence are emerging.
"There are a number of ways that vaping can injure the lungs and it's just becoming more and more clear as time goes by," Tidswell explained.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,888 cases of vaping-related lung injuries have been reported across the country and medical investigators are still unable to identify exactly what is causing the lung damage.
"The liquid itself, nicotine, THC. Some people add Vitamin E to extend it, the flavorings," Tidswell noted.
Tidswell's concern is the device itself
"There's the heating element of the vape itself, which can release metals into the vapor," Tidswell said.
What we do now know is that vaping is changing cells within the lungs
"One study that recently came out is a study in mice that looked at the affect of the vapor on immunity. It altered the immune system specific to the lungs," Tidswell said.
The study, done by Baylor University and published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, showed inhaling e-cigarette vapor - even without nicotine - changed the cells that fight off infection in the mice's lungs.
"These mice were not able to fight off influenza. This is particularly important as the flu season here," Tidswell said.
Our lungs regulate the gases we breathe in
"There's different cells in the lungs that maintain the fluid that lines the inside the lungs, helps fight off infection, helps with gas exchange, oxygen and CO2," Tidswell said.
However, vaping is altering that exchange. This study is bringing investigators one step closer to what exactly happens
"Inhaling anything in your lungs is probably not going to make them better," Tidswell said.
Tidswell said that while this is still an unknown area, theoretically, if vaping is stopped, the lungs could regenerate themselves over time and recover. If not, though, vaping will lead to a weaker immune system.
