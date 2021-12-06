SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western New England University will hold a stuff a cruiser toy drive on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will benefit children in Springfield Shriners Hospital and all toy donations must be unopened and unwrapped for ages infants through teens.
The cruiser will be located in front of University Commons.
