PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The annual stuff the cruiser event was held Saturday afternoon.
A local business owner teamed up with the Palmer Police Department to host the event at the town hall.
Despite the wintry-mix Saturday, organizers said the event was still a success.
“I knew we would have a good turnout because Palmer loves to give back, but I didn't think it would be this incredible,” Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force Manager Emily Skoczylas said.
The event supported Santa's Elves of Palmer, which collects and distributes toys to families in the area.
Organizers said those toys will be delivered in the coming weeks.
