STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- June is Pride Month and with a monumental U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week and putting the LBGTQ+ community in the spotlight.
Western Mass News spoke to one local family who has been able to get their whole community to celebrate.
"I realized that I don't like boys...So then I was like you know what, maybe I'm lesbian and I told my mom cause I knew my mom was going to support," said 13-year-old Ava Mackian.
Just last year, Mackian came out to her family about her identity.
"She was just like 'This is who I am' and I was just so surprised at her confidence, but then again she knows what kind of mom I am so I was just like ok, good for you!" said Machian's mother Lisa Gregoire.
After participating in a Vermont pride parade - before the pandemic - Machian told Western Mass News she was looking forward to going to one in her hometown of Sturbridge until coronavirus restrictions made that impossible.
"I was sad because they're really fun and I like supporting people of that community, especially because I'm part of that community and I was just bummed out," Machian explained.
Wanting to find a way to celebrate - despite the circumstances - Machian and her family came up with an idea.
"During Pride Month, since everything's canceled, we can't do parades and stuff, so why not hand out flags?" Machian noted.
Machian and her mom did just that.
Driving around town, distributing these flags to a few residents and local businesses quickly lead to a whole lot more.
"It grew, businesses were reaching out. My business was like yeah, put one up. I was ordering bigger flags. It got to the point where we're at over, I think, 215 flags now," Gregoire explained.
With flags now flying and hanging all around town, Western Mass News asked Machian if she expected this turnout. Her answer...
"...not over 200, that's for sure," Machian said.
Seeing the support not only in Sturbridge but also at the Supreme Court level...with the ruling to protect the LBGTQ+ community against discrimination in the workplace, Gregoire told us it's breathtaking.
"I was crying when I read it," she said. "I had people reach out to me, can I have a flag? This just came up and I want to put one in my yard. It was a very uplifting moment, Ava was very emotional about it too. It's just great to see that change is happening."
